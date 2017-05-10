× May 10, 2017

David makes Healthy Crispy Chicken

Crispy chicken doesn’t have to be bad for you. David has a recipe for Healthy Crispy Chicken.

GV Art and Design

Natalie stops by GV Art and Design‘s new location to see what the t-shirt moguls are up to this spring. Click here to watch the video. 17128 Detroit Ave., Lakewood 44107

Six Shooter Coffee

It’s a Cleveland-proud, small-batch, coffee roaster in the Waterloo Arts District. Six Shooter Coffee is spreading coffee knowledge and culture in Northeast Ohio. Click here to watch the video. 16021 Waterloo Rd., Cleveland 44110

Cleveland Coffee Tours

Speaking of coffee…it’s a new way to explore the Cleveland coffee scene. Nathan Rutz describes his upcoming Cleveland Coffee Tour.

Cleveland Coffee Tours: Downtown

10a May 20th / $20

Limited spots remain!

One Shirt, Four Looks

Get more use out of your wardobe. Isabel Pritchett, owner, of Sanity shows different ways to wear the same shirt multiple times. 8 E. Washington St., Chagrin Falls 44022 / 440.839.9297

Something Rotten

It’s been called “Broadway’s Big, Fat Hit.” Rob McClure and Maggie Lakis from the musical Something Rotten talk about the show going on now through Sunday at Playhouse Square.

Playground World

It’s the perfect way to keep the kids and grandkids busy all summer long…Playground World.

Playground World Warrensville Hts.

4400 Renaissance Parkway,

Warrensville Heights, Ohio 44128

440-729-0909

Playground World Avon

1014 Jaycox Road,

Avon, Ohio 44011

440-937-5760

Playground World Medina

2570 Medina Road (Rt.18),

Medina, Ohio 44256

330-725-3388