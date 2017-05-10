Man accused of killing five in Cleveland home to appear in court

CLEVELAND– The man accused of killing five people on Cleveland’s east side in 2014 will appear in court on Wednesday.

James Sparks-Henderson, 21, is charged with multiple counts of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, felonious assault and aggravated robbery. A hearing is scheduled for 1:15 p.m.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutors Office said Sparks-Henderson shot and killed five people inside a house on East 92nd Street near Wade Park on Nov. 21, 2014.

The victims were Lemon S. Bryant, 60; Sherita Johnson, 41; Ja’Rio Taylor, 19; and Shaylona Williams, 17. Johnson was seven months pregnant at the time of the shooting. Her 9-year-old daughter was also shot, but survived, and her 2-year-old son was unharmed.

After months of investigating and canvassing, police arrested Sparks-Henderson for the murders in May 2015.

Then-prosecutor Timothy McGinty said Sparks-Henderson showed no remorse and remained at the crime scene following the shooting. He made a meal and went through his victims’ pockets, according to McGinty.

If convicted, he is eligible for the death penalty.

