Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville in Flats East Bank looks to open this summer

CLEVELAND– Get ready to waste away again in Margaritaville.

The Jimmy Buffett-themed bar and restaurant is hoping to open on the East Bank of the Flats this summer. A spokesman for IMCMV Holdings, Inc. said while they are working to finalize a date, they anticipate opening in July at the latest.

The company also released renderings on Wednesday of Margaritaville. It has the beach vibe you’d expect from Buffett, including parrots and palm trees.

We first told you about Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville coming to Cleveland in May 2016. At the time, it sounded as though it would be serving patrons that year.

Country music group Rascal Flatts is also planning a restaurant on the East Bank, as well as Akron-based brewery Thirsty Dog and a pizzeria from Cleveland chef Dante Boccuzzi.

East Bank spots Crop Sticks, Crop Rocks and The Willeyville closed last year.

