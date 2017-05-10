I TEAM: exclusive video of chase from the air that results in major bust

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I TEAM has obtained exclusive video of a chase from the air ending in the arrest of a teen wanted for a string of violent crimes from Summit County to Cleveland.

It happened last month, and the video was just released to the I TEAM.

The video shows a Cleveland Police chopper following a vehicle that had been taken at gunpoint from a woman at a rest stop on 77 in Summit County.

The chopper crew calls out locations, and when the car stops and pulls deep into a driveway, officers on the ground swarm the area. They quickly make an arrest. They find the suspect is a 17-year-old teen with one arm who’d been wanted for a series of violent crimes.

Officers can be heard on police radio saying, “We got a male in custody. He's the male with the half-right arm wanted for all the agg robs. Was out here trying to get him the other day. “

The same teen is suspected of taking part in a recent hold-up at a Subway in Cleveland. A teen worker there was even shot and wounded.

The I TEAM uncovered records showing this kid has already been hit with criminal charges again and again for years. And among the other new cases, a hold-up at an ATM, another robbery and carjacking at gunpoint.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutors are asking Juvenile Court to transfer the case so that the teen can be tried as an adult.

We’ve learned he’ll also face charges in Summit County for the carjacking that led to the pursuit. And, he’s under investigation for crimes in Lakewood and Independence.