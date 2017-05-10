× Healthy Crispy Chicken

Healthy Crispy Chicken

4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves, butterflied and pounded thin(or chicken tenders)

2 TBS approx. spicy dry rub seasoning of choice

1 C. flour

½ C. milk

1 egg

1 or 2 TBS Frank’s or other favorite hot sauce

2 C. panko bread crumbs

1 C. corn flake crumbs

1/3 C. vegetable oil

1/3 C. olive oil

(optional) ½ cup grated parmesan or romano

Arrange three plates to coat chicken. I use paper so I can just throw the whole mess in the rubbish when I’m finished.

Place flour in first plate with 1 tsp of seasoning. Blend with fork.

Place egg, milk, and hot sauce in second with 2 tsp seasoning. Beat lightly.

Place panko and corn flake crumbs in last plate blended with 1 tsp seasoning.

Season chicken with remaining seasoning.

Heat vegetable and olive oil in large skillet or sauté pan over medium high heat.

Add first cutlet to flour, turn to coat. Shake off excess and dip both sides in egg mixture. Drop cutlet in crumb mixture. Turn to coat completely.

Repeat procedure with next cutlet.

Once oil is shimmering, not smoking (drop a pinch of flour in oil. the oil should start cooking it immediately), add first 2 or 3 cutlets to pan. Do not crowd together

While they cook, coat the remaining chicken.

Turn chicken when it turns a beautiful golden color. Remove from oil when flip side is done and place on a rack over a sheet pan. This will keep the cutlets crispy. If you hold on a paper towel or plain plate, the bottom will get softer.

If you like cheese, sprinkle each cutlet with cheese.

Repeat process with all cutlets until finished.

Enjoy!