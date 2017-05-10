Every Colorado prison inmate to get computer tablet by end of year

PUEBLO, Colorado — Every inmate in a Colorado prison will have a computer tablet by the end of 2017, KDVR reported.

The 18,000 inmates will get to keep the tablets in their cells.

According to KDVR, the tablets are being paid for by a Virginia-based company called GTL. The company is spending $800,000 to outfit Colorado prisons with the tablets and video monitors. The company makes money by charging inmates and their families for phone calls, emails, video chats, music and game downloads.

One inmate told KDVR the tablets don’t come with internet access so prisoners don’t have access to Netflix or Google. But in addition to the services listed above, they can also order hygiene products, communicate with prison staff, and view their prison bank accounts.

The Colorado Department of Corrections told KDVR that 99% of its inmates are eligible for release one day. A prison spokesman said allowing inmates to stay connected to their family is critical.

The tablets are free to inmates, but if they break, they are responsible for the $200 replacement cost.

