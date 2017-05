CLEVELAND – Two teenagers were hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting in the Glenville neighborhood Wednesday evening.

Police tell Fox 8 that a 15-year-old male was taken to Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. A 19-year-old, also with a gunshot to his chest, was taken to University Hospitals.

It happened near the 9700 block of Empire Avenue. Police are calling it a drive-by shooting.