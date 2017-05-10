× Check out the African Elephant Crossing at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Have you checked out the elephants at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo?

The zoo says the African Elephant Crossing offers exceptional viewing areas for visitors, including open-air viewing, a nose-to-trunk window, an elevated feeding station and a gated crossing where you can watch as the elephants migrate from one yard to the next.

Now, you’ll be able to see the elephants as they go out and about in the Crossing. FOX 8 News and FOX8.com will give you a live look at the animals from time to time. **CHECK out our Facebook Live, below, which shows the elephants**

According to the zoo, the African Elephant Crossing also features two sprawling outdoor elephant yards for roaming and foraging, a deep-water swim channel, waterfall, interactive visitor center, five African elephants, meerkats, naked mole rats, colorful African birds, an African rock python and more.

