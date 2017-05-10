Amber Alert issued for Akron boy taken ‘by force’

AKRON, Ohio — Akron Police have issued a statewide Amber Alert for an Akron boy taken from his home.

Police say Darius Heard, Jr. was taken from an apartment on Callis Oval in Akron around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The little boy is 1-year-old. He is two feet tall, weighs 34 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red, white and blue Nautica polo shirt and a diaper.

Police say he was taken “by force” from the apartment by his father, Darius Rashaad Heard, who does not have custody of the boy.

Heard is 27-years-old, 6’1″, and weighs 195 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Nike jacket and grey shorts.

Police say he was driving a silver Chevy Sonic that may have Texas plates. There is an Enterprise Rental sticker on the front windshield.

Anyone with information should call 1-877-AMBER-OH or 911 right away.