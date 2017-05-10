Actor Matthew McConaughey goes from lights, camera, action to treetop adventure

HOCKING HILLS, Ohio- Taking some time for a little R & R, actor Matthew McConaughey sought out adventure in southern Ohio.

McConaughey, who is currently shooting the movie ‘White Boy Rick,’ in Cleveland, dropped in to the Canopy Tours in Hocking Hills, Ohio Monday.

Hocking Hills Canopy Tours posted pictures on their Facebook page, showing the actor suited up for a little ziplining.

“You just never know who will show up and go ziplining at Hocking Hills Canopy Tours on any given day!!!?!?” the post stated.

McConaughey was also recently spotted bowling in Lakewood during his time here in Northeast Ohio.

The movie, ‘White Boy Rick,’ takes place in the 1980s in Detroit at the height of the crack epidemic, it tells the story of a blue-collar father and his teenage son, who became an undercover informant and later a drug dealer.

The movie also stars Richie Merritt, Bruce Dern, and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

