30 diapers a day! Canfield quadruplets celebrate first birthday

CANFIELD, Ohio– Two boys and two girls, celebrating their very first year of life.

Meet Geo, Gia, Leo and Lea! The Beadle quadruplets were born May 1, 2016, much to the surprise of mom and dad, Melissa and Bob Beadle, of Canfield.

For years, they had trouble conceiving.

“We didn’t think that it was going to happen. So we decided to give it one last try,” Melissa Beadle said.

After undergoing a fertility treatment called intrauterine insemination, the Beadles were initially told they were having twins. They were shocked by what the first ultrasound revealed: four heartbeats.

“I definitely felt all the blood leave my face and a lot of thoughts went through my mind about what this was gonna be like if we ended up even having triplets,” Bob Beadle said.

The quads were preemies, born at just 28 weeks.

Melissa said they spent two months in the Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital neonatal intensive care unit fighting for their lives.

“They were on ventilators first, and then CPAP and nasal cannulas, and lots of different tests and being in incubators for a long time,” Melissa said.

More than a year later, they are thriving and growing every day. When they were born, each weighed between 2.2 and 2.9 pounds. Now, they’re all between 16 and 18 pounds.

The siblings go through 18 bottles and 30 diapers every day. With both parents working full time, they need lots of help with feeding, bathing and household chores.

“We’re very thankful and appreciative for all of our friends and family. We could’ve never done it without them,” Melissa said.

While they haven’t yet taken their first steps, all four are crawling, teething and developing unique personalities.

Life in the Beadle household now changed forever and for the better.

“It’s exciting! But for us, everyone says,’ Oh, watch out! They’re gonna be walking.’ But for us, we’re like thank goodness they’re walking.”