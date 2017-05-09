× Woman arrested, accused of driving drunk with children in car in North Ridgeville

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — A woman was arrested, accused of driving drunk with children in the car.

According to a police report, on May 4, officers responded to the area of the library for a report of an impaired woman.

A description of the vehicle was provided and the vehicle was seen leaving the library. Police say the woman committed several marked lanes violations and she was pulled over on Root Road.

Police say the driver, identified as Dana Conley, spoke with slurred speech and had difficulty maintaining her balance.

The report stated a series of field sobriety tests indicated the woman was impaired. She was arrested and issued three traffic citations for marked lanes, OVI, and refusal.

She was also issued an endangering children criminal charge.

The two children in the car were released to a relative.