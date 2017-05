Feel like you’re behind on your summer vacation planning? You are not alone.

According to a new survey by HomeAway, 44% of U.S. adults planning a summer getaway haven’t booked their trip.

A majority — 72% — haven’t saved for their vacation. Many travelers plan to use money they received from an additional job, work bonuses, or tax refunds to pay for their summer escape, the survey found.

The most popular getaways are: