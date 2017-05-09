Police want to talk to driver after man on bicycle struck by car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUISVILLE, Ohio-- Alan Petoli says he rides his bicycle three or four times a week for up to three and a half miles trying to get some exercise and that is what he was doing on Sunday when he came to the intersection of North Chapel Street and Lincoln Avenue.

As he approached the intersection he says the driver of a van, who was turning onto Lincoln Avenue, stopped and waved him through, but the driver of a car pulling out from Lincoln Avenue did not stop, hitting him and throwing him over his handlebars.

"Hit the front part of my bike. I flipped over the handlebars, hit her hood, kind of grabbed myself a little bit," said Petoli.

"Obviously I wasn't a very happy individual after just being hit by an individual in a crosswalk, so there was a little bit of a back and forth. I had my headphones still in; I said a couple of choice things and that's when she kind of drove off," he added.

Petoli said the crash left him with three fractures in his arms.

"After I sat down for a moment that's when it started to hit me and I said, maybe I have a little bit of a sprain there from catching myself. I never thought I'd have multiple fractures in it."

Petoli said there's no question the driver knew she hit him before she left the scene.

"In addition to it being common courtesy that you stop after you have struck someone it also happens to be against the law to leave when you have been in that type of an accident," said Louisville Police Chief Andrew Turowski.

Police would like to talk with the other driver to hear her version of what happened.

"So what we are asking simply is anybody who may have seen the accident, who can provide us with more information that they contact us," said Turowski.

Investigators have only a vague description of the car, a silver sedan. The female driver is possibly in her 20s with light brown or blonde hair.

"There's a lot of emotions; I mean, obviously, I'm a little angry now. I could understand maybe if I was a little intimidating, yelling stuff like that, if she was a lot smaller than me, but at the same time drive down the road and pull off and call (police) then."