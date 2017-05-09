Missing: Cordell Shepherd

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Cordell Shepherd was last seen on March 1, 2004 in the area of East 146th and Kinsman.

Cordell is 5'10" with black hair and brown eyes.

He has a goatee and a broken front tooth.

Cordell was 28 when he went missing. He would be 41 now.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Callahan with Cleveland Police Fourth District at 216-623-3138.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**