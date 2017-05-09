Mark Wahlberg coming to Cleveland this week to talk about new Wahlburgers restaurant
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Mark Wahlberg will be in Cleveland Thursday to help host a Wahlburgers VIP red carpet preview event.
The actor will talk about the new downtown Cleveland location including some of the tasty menu items.
The event is private, but don’t worry; we will bring you a look from the red carpet at the Wahlburgers location on Ontario Street.
In December, it was announced the restaurant would open in spring 2017.
On Tuesday, a press release said a public opening date will be announced soon.
Actor Mark Wahlberg created the restaurant in 2011 with his brother, Paul Wahlberg, who is a chef; and brother, Donnie.
