Jon Husted on entering governor’s race: ‘Best candidate to lead Ohio to better future’

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- He's been your secretary of state for the past six years, and now he wants to be your next governor.

Republican Jon Husted has officially entered the race to replace John Kasich, who reaches his term limits next year.

Husted, a 49-year-old Republican, who is a married father of three, describes himself as a conservative who is looking to bring new ideas to a new generation of Ohioans.

"When the next governor completes his/her term, there will be driver-less cars on the freeway, drones delivering packages to your home, artificial intelligence through computers, etc... It's going to create economic, social and cultural change. The states that are best at innovating will succeed, and those that don't will fall behind. I believe I'm the best candidate to lead Ohio to a better future," Husted told FOX 8's Gabe Spiegel.

Congressman Jim Renacci and Lt. Governor Mary Taylor will be his competition in the GOP. It's believed Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine will also enter the race soon.

