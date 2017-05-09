Inside training center that gives police officers new help in making split-second decisions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONDON, Ohio-- Police officers on your streets now have new help in making split-second decisions that could mean the difference between life and death.

The first phase of a hi-tech training center for officers has just been constructed at the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy in London, Ohio.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said the decision to create the training village was made following a recommendation from an advisory group on law enforcement training.

DeWine formed the group in 2014 after several police-involved shootings, including the Cleveland police shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

"This is a direct result of some of those tragedies," DeWine told Fox 8. "It's hard to imagine a job tougher than being an Ohio peace officer. We want to give officers the best training that we can. "

Officers throughout the state will soon be able to use this first part of the village for advanced training courses.

Phase one of the training village includes two structures with five firearm simulators.

The construction for phase two will begin soon. The cost of the training village is about $1.4 million.

"I think this is great; it's going to save lives," DeWine said.