Fox Recipe Box: Lee Ann’s Butterfinger Dessert

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Country chef Lee Ann Miller always tests the recipes she shares on Fox 8 News in the Morning with her family before she shares them with us. According to Lee Ann, her sons could not get enough of this Butterfinger Dessert.

Fox 8's Wayne Dawson gave Lee Ann a hand this morning and learned what ingredients go into this yummy sweet treat. Lee Ann is a friend of Walnut Creek Cheese and you can learn more about the Amish Country store by clicking here.

Butterfinger Dessert

Crumbs:

5 Butterfinger bars, crushed

1-3/4 graham cracker crumbs

1-3/4 saltine cracker crumbs

¾ c. butter, melted

Filling:

1-3/4 c. instant pudding (half butterscotch, half vanilla)

3 c. milk

6 c. ice cream, softened

Topping:

8 oz. whipped topping

1 Butterfinger candy bar or Hershey Chocolate bar, chopped

For the crumbs mix together bars, graham and saltine crumbs. Then drizzle melted butter over crumb mixture and press half the mixture in pan. I like using a pan that is a little larger than a 13x9. For the filling mix together pudding mix and milk. One scoop at a time, add the ice cream and beat with electric mixer until smooth. Pour over crumbs in the pan and top with remaining crumbs. Top with 8 oz. whipped topping and then garnish with 1 chopped Butterfinger candy bar. Chill for an hour or more.