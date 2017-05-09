Forest City Shuffleboard Arena and Bar hopes to open next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Clevelanders love games, craft beer and patios. Forest City Shuffleboard combines all three on the city's west side.

Owner Jim Miketo said he hopes to open the shuffleboard arena and bar on May 18.

"Shuffleboard is a real easy game to pick up. It's fun. It's one of those games where anyone can be competitive," Miketo said.

While living in New York, Miketo and his wife would visit the Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club in Brooklyn. That inspired him to bring the game to Cleveland with a vintage vibe. Forest City Shuffleboard is decorated with a scoreboard and bleachers from area schools, seats from stadiums around the country, and old trophies.

"I think a lot of people will find that they really do enjoy the game. A lot of people have the, 'Oh, I'm not 95 in Florida, why would I play shuffleboard?' But it truly is a fun, interactive game," Miketo said.

Forest City Shuffleboard has four indoor courts and two on the patio, as well as two 22-foot shuffleboard tables. They're available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Miketo said they will run leagues throughout the year. Winners get the glory of seeing their names hanging from the rafters.

The bar plans to partner with local restaurants and food trucks for its rotating kitchen. First up is Half Moon Bakery, serving up empanadas, sandwiches and desserts. General manager Abbey O'Donnell said they are also working with Fat Cats in Tremont and the Nawlins City Express food truck.

The full-service bar also will offer unique cocktails and 20 drafts from mostly local breweries.

Forest City Shuffleboard will be open to the public and can be reserved for private events. It's located on Lorain Avenue between Ohio City and the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood.