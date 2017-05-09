Forecast: one more dry day on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Patchy clouds are floating by the near-full moon tonight, but if you catch a good glimpse of it, you may notice that it seems to be a little smaller than usual.

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page.

That’s because the May full moon is occurring at the moon’s apogee, the farthest point in the moon’s orbit around the Earth.

Despite the clouds, the atmosphere should behave for another day before a few showers may try to pepper the radar on Thursday.

We will remain in a somewhat cool and mainly dry pattern thanks to an Omega Block in Canadian Maritimes:

Here is your Fox 8 News #8dayforecast.

Download the Fox 8 Weather app it’s free and we can pinpoint your location giving you an accurate hourly forecast. Try it out, you’ll never use a different weather app again!