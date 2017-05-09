Daughter of man murdered on Facebook: ‘It makes me sick to my stomach’

CLEVELAND, Ohio — One of the daughters of a man who was shot and killed on a Cleveland street on Easter Sunday is sharing some emotional social media posts about her father, Robert Godwin, Sr.

In a Facebook post late Monday night, Debbie Godwin said it makes her “sick to my stomach that video of my dad being murdered is yet on all forms of social media and being viewed daily.”

“People have become immune to violence against one another and simply view [it] as entertainment,” she wrote.

Godwin was shot and killed while walking on East 93rd Street on Easter Sunday. The murder was posted on Facebook by Steve Stephens. He disappeared setting off a nationwide manhunt. He was found a few days later after being spotted at a McDonald’s drive-thru in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Law enforcement located Stephens and pursued him for a couple of miles before he pulled out a gun and shot himself in the head.

Godwin’s family is remembering him as a kind and gentle man who taught them the importance of forgiveness.

In recent days, Debbie Godwin also shared posts about the privelege of being her father’s daughter, his grandchildren, and how he remained good friends with his ex-wife, their mother.

Daddy, you are forever in my heart and I thank God for the privilege to be your daughter for 52 years.#RIH RobertGodwinSr. pic.twitter.com/Gqvu91Bi5h — MinisteringLove (@Repairerofthebr) May 4, 2017

My dad and just a few of his grand daughters.

God, through them his legacy will live on – RobertGodwinSr#IWillLoveYouForeverDaddy pic.twitter.com/Q7G1OMj5av — MinisteringLove (@Repairerofthebr) May 5, 2017

Even though my parents weren't married anymore, they were friends.#IAmTheDaughterOfRobertGodwinSr pic.twitter.com/vhCycTufFX — MinisteringLove (@Repairerofthebr) May 8, 2017

Last week, Facebook said it was hiring 3,000 people to review videos following Godwin’s murder.