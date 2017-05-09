Could you survive a plane crash? There is a training school that will show you how

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GROTON, CT - It's a thought many of us have as we board a plane: if this flight crashes into the water, could I survive?

Survival Systems USA is a place that prepares people for just such an experience - in a very real way.

The company runs a course that uses extremely realistic simulations to teach people how to survive a water crash: how to jump into freezing water, stay warm, get on a raft, deal with a helicopter rescue.

They even drop students into a pool while they're strapped inside an airplane "cabin."

Fox 8's Melissa Reid took this survival course...learning how to buckle up, brace for impact....and keep calm.