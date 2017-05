× Cleveland police officer hit by car while on duty

CLEVELAND Р Cleveland police say that an on-duty officer was hit by a car Tuesday evening.

It happened in the 9th block of Rudyard around 8:30 p.m. The driver of the car that hit the officer is in custody.

EMS personnel were called to the scene.

No details about the officer’s condition have been released. Fox 8 has a crew on the scene and will update this as details become available.