Cleveland man shot, killed in his Elmarge Avenue home

CLEVELAND - People who live along Elmarge Avenue in Cleveland are on alert after a man was shot and killed inside his home in the 10-thousand block of Elmarge Avenue.

Cleveland Police say the body of 55-year-old David Anderson was discovered on the kitchen floor by his grandson when he came for a visit around 11:30 a.m.

Anderson had been shot in the chest.

"He was a really nice man, he brought candy for my kids, he brought our neighbors a bike. He was a people person, he was really nice," said Ladeidra Craig.

Craig lives right across the street from Anderson but says she never heard any shots fired.

No suspects have been named.

Friends say Anderson loved building homes and spending time with his grandchildren.