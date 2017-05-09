Carrasco and 2 relievers toss 4-hitter, Indians top Jays 6-0

TORONTO (AP) — Carlos Carrasco and two relievers combined on a four-hitter, Yan Gomes hit a three-run homer and the Cleveland Indians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 6-0 on Tuesday night.

Ballgame! @Cookie_Carrasco dominates and @Yan_AGomes seals the deal. Let's get a series W tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/r8njdvqLvc — #VoteTribe 5x a day (@Indians) May 10, 2017

Lonnie Chisenhall reached base three times for the Indians, who scored more than three runs for the first time since a 12-4 win over Seattle on April 30.

Carrasco (4-2) pitched seven innings to remain unbeaten on the road. The right-hander is 4-0 with a 1.35 ERA in four road starts this season.

Making his 150th appearance, Carrasco allowed three hits, all singles. He walked none and struck out seven, one shy of his season high.

Andrew Miller worked the eighth and Nick Goody finished up.

Blue Jays designated hitter Kendrys Morales was pulled in the seventh inning because of tightness in his left hamstring. He grounded out twice before leaving.

Injury-ravaged Toronto is already without several regulars, including third baseman Josh Donaldson (left calf), shortstop Troy Tulowitzki (right hamstring) and catcher Russell Martin (left shoulder).

Chisenhall hit an RBI double in the second, walked in the fourth and doubled in the sixth.

Called up from Triple-A Buffalo to make his season debut, Blue Jays right-hander Mike Bolsinger (0-1) allowed two runs and three hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Bolsinger walked Edwin Encarnacion and Jose Ramirez to start the second. Chisenhall followed with a double and a second run scored when Yandy Diaz grounded into a fielder’s choice, with Chisenhall thrown out at third base.

Francisco Lindor made it 3-0 with an RBI double off J.P. Howell in the seventh. Gomes made it 6-0 when he connected off Aaron Loup in the eighth.

Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista snapped an 0-for-21 slump with a single in the seventh.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: Manager Terry Francona said OF Michael Brantley (sprained right ankle) might be available to pinch hit Wednesday.

Blue Jays: RHP Aaron Sanchez (blister) threw a successful side session at extended spring training Tuesday and could come off the disabled list to start against Seattle on Sunday. … Tulowitzki took batting practice and fielded ground balls before Tuesday’s game. He could begin a rehab assignment this weekend. … To open a spot on the roster for Bolsinger, RHP Neil Ramirez was designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

Indians: RHP Danny Salazar (2-3, 4.28) is 2-1 with a 2.65 ERA in three career appearances against Toronto. Salazar leads the majors with an average of 13 strikeouts per nine innings.

Blue Jays: LHP Francisco Liriano (2-2, 4.44) is 2-1 with a 1.59 ERA in three home starts this season.