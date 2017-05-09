A ‘fear-free’ visit to the vet? New veterinary practices could make this a reality

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio - Ask many pet parents what the most stressful event in a pet's life is, and they'll most likely tell you that it's going to the veterinarian.

There are strange smells, strange animals, shots and medicine and poking and prodding - all necessary, but frightening to many pets.

But there is a nationwide movement called "fear free veterinary medicine" that's working to take the anxiety out of visits all through a pet's life - from puppy visits to their crossing the rainbow bridge.

Fox 8's Suzanne Stratford has the story, above.

