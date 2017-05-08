Willard police investigate mystery behind stray bullet that hit home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLARD, Ohio - A bullet slams through the wall of a home in a quiet neighborhood. And that was just the beginning of a mystery unfolding in Willard, Ohio.

Residents on Dale Avenue heard a number of gunshots on May 4th. Some also reported seeing a car drive away at high speed right afterwards.

But two blocks away, one of those bullets hit the glass door of a home, missing two people who were sleeping inside. They weren't hurt. Police are now trying to identify a suspect and motive for the gunfire itself.

Fox 8's Jack Shea has the story, above.