Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’re expecting widespread frost this morning.

For those along the lake temperatures will be in the mid 30’s, while those inland dropped to the freezing point or below!

Clear sky, cold temps and a calm wind is the perfect frost recipe, therefore, frost alerts have been posted.

**For more on those alerts, click here**

Sunshine returns for the next couple of days…Enjoy! Finally temperatures start to gradually warm-up this week. 60’s make a comeback.