Video: Kangaroo reaches through fence, attacks little girl at safari park

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- A nine-year-old girl is recovering after being grabbed and bitten by a kangaroo at a safari park in Alabama.

WAFF reports that it happened at Harmony Park Safari, and it was all caught on camera.

Cheyenne, 9, and her three-year-old sister were surprised by their mom, Jennifer, with a visit to the park, which was one of their favorite places.

Their family has been there several times but have never seen the kangaroos.

Cheyenne's mom said they spotted one kangaroo, who seemed to follow Cheyenne as she walked along the fence. Then the kangaroo reached its head and arms through the fence, grabbing Cheyenne by the hair.

Cheyenne's mother said her daughter needed 14 stitches.

WAFF reports they were told by a park employee that the owners didn't want to comment.

At the entrance to the Kangaroo Trail, signs are posted that warn visitors that they take their own risks, and there are two plaques on the fence that say "I bite."

