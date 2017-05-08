Two men rob Maple Heights bank at gunpoint

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio– Two men, armed with handguns, robbed a Maple Heights bank Monday afternoon.

It happened at the Huntington Bank on Dunham Road at about 2:30 p.m. According to the Cleveland Division of the FBI, both suspects were wearing dark clothes with red face masks.

The FBI said initial reports indicated a shot was fired inside the bank, but investigators have not confirmed that information. No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Division of the FBI, the Maple Heights Police Department or Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers. Reward money is available for tips leading to an arrest and prosecution.

More stories on Cleveland-area bank robberies here