Group throwing rocks hits girl riding soap box derby car, causes concussion: Akron police

AKRON, Ohio– A 12-year-old girl is recovering from her injuries after she was hit by a rock Sunday evening.

The victim was riding in her derby car down the hill at the Soap Box Derby in Akron at about 7:30 p.m. That’s when she was hit by a rock.

Akron police said a group of juveniles was throwing rocks from the top row of the bleachers at the Akron Rubber Bowl. The former home of the University of Akron football team has been vacant for nearly 10 years. It has no electricity or running water, and the Summit County Land Bank recently moved to foreclose the property.

According to police, a 13-year-old boy from Springfield admitted he caused the girl’s injuries. He was also charged with criminal trespassing, criminal damaging and assault.

The other four suspects, ages 12 to 14, were charged with trespassing. All five were released to their parents.

The 12-year-old victim suffered a concussion. Her derby car also sustained $800 in damage, according to the police report.