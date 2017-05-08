× Teacher arrested for disorderly conduct at Bay Village Middle School

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio– A teacher is accused of being drunk at Bay Village Middle School last week.

Officers were called to the school at about 2:40 p.m. Thursday when one employee suspected another was under the influence of alcohol. Bay Village police said they administered a field sobriety test to 30-year-old Kara Donahoe, of Bay Village, then arrested her on disorderly conduct.

The Bay Village City School District said she was placed on administrative leave while the case is under review. A district spokesperson said Donahoe is a middle school intervention specialist in her first year with the district.

She will face charges in Rocky River Municipal Court.