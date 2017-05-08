Six ducklings rescued from sewer in Bedford

BEDFORD, Ohio– Police spent part of their day Sunday getting a mother reunited with her offspring.

The officers were called to Broadway Avenue at about 11 a.m. Sunday after woman noticed a mother duck in distress.

Sunny Tabler saw the mother duck and one duckling walking around the sewer drain. Tabler called police for help. The officers soon learned that six ducklings were inside the sewer.

Sgt. Dennis Bergansky, Animal Warden Al Benda and Detective Sgt. Rick Suts answered the call, and immediately started trying to rescue the ducks. They first tried to reach them, but when that didn’t work, one officer went into the sewer and rescued all six.

As the pictures show, after the ducklings were rescued, they followed their mother and went enjoyed the rest of Sunday’s nice weather.