Seen on TV: 5/7/2017

Posted 12:59 pm, May 8, 2017, by , Updated at 12:58PM, May 8, 2017

Here are the Seen on TV links for Sunday, May 7, 2017:

  • Click here for more on the cheddar bay biscuits lip balm
  • Click here for more on the Superman exhibit at Cleveland Library
  • Click here for immigration policy
  • Click here for info on McDonald’s
  • Click here for details on Cleveland Clinic Children’s Gala
  • Click here for more on RAHAB Ministries
  • Click here for more on Tiny house models in Cleveland
  • Click here for more on Cleveland Chain Reaction
  • Click here for information on Joy Cares Pet Hospice
  • Click here to file an airline consumer complaint
  • Click here for details on Pickle Juice Soda Pop
  • Click here for more information on suicide prevention
  • Click here for information on knowing your rights as an airline passenger
  • Click here for information on Luke Bryan tickets
  • Click here for more on Schumacher Homes
  • Click here for Cavs’ Round 2 playoff schedule/fan fest
  • Click here for RTA rerouting info during the filming of American Ninja Warrior
  • Click here for more on the Cleveland’s Domestic Violence Child Advocacy Center benefit
  • Click here for more on Jazzy June Bug
  • Click here for more on Love Anji
  • Click here for more on Cleveland Clinic Minority Men’s Health Center
  • Click here for more on how to help someone overcome heroin addiction
  • Click here for more information on ODOT’s construction schedule
  • Click here to contribute to the Fox 8 Kids Art Gallery
  • Click here for St. Jude Dream Home prize list
  • Click here to find a Red Cross blood drive
  • Click here to nominate your Cool School
  • Click here for more on the Dawson Foundation
  • Click here for Cleveland Orchestra information
  • Click here for Cleveland Indians 2017 schedule
  • Click here for more on the CPD proposed use of force policy
  • Click here for RTA routes
  • Click here for the entire Cavs 2016-2017 schedule
  • Click here for more on Szarka Financial
  • Click here for more information on Mortach Financial
  • Click here to find out what channel WGN America is on your TV
  • Click here for more on Live Nation concerts coming to NE Ohio
  • Click here for more on the FOX 8 app
  • Click here for more on FOX 8’s weather app
  • Click here for Dr. Marc
  • Click here for Career Marketplace
