Police ask for help finding missing Austintown man with dementia

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio — Police are asking for help finding an elderly Austintown man who went missing early Monday morning.

Thomas Herbold, 75, who suffers from dementia, left his residence on Oak Trace Street at around 1 a.m. and did not return.

Herbold is described as being 6’2″ tall and weighing 155 pounds. He has white hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue plaid shirt, black tennis shoes, a black coat and possibly a gray wool hat.

Herbold could be driving a gray 2009 Honda Jetta with Ohio licence plate number FAH8766.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Austintown Police Department or the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-866-693-9171.