Plea deal offered in Warren teen’s murder case

WARREN – A plea deal has been offered to a 15-year-old girl accused of shooting and killing her allegedly abusive father.

Atty. Ian Friedman, who represents Bresha Meadows, says the Trumbull County Juvenile prosecutor offered a deal where the teen can plea to an “involuntary manslaughter type charge” and would receive an 18-month sentence.

Meadows would be given credit for the 9 months she already served. The other 9 months would be served at an in patient treatment center, Friedman said.

Friedman said they are still working out the details of the agreement. He said Bresha will must likely accept the deal on May 22, the day her trial was expected to start. “We want to get her the mental health help she needs,” Friedman told Fox 8, following Monday’s court hearing.

The teen was arrested in a July, after her mother called 911 to report the shooting death of her husband, Jonathan .

Bresha’s mother, Brandi, said her daughter was her hero and saved her from an abusive marriage. “This young girl was trying to protect her mother,” Friedman said. Jonathan Meadows sister disagrees with the allegations and says her brother was not abusive. Trumbull County Juvenile Prosecutor Stanley Elkins, did not want to discuss the details of the offer, but said both sides are still working to finalize the details. “We made an offer, and they made an offer and now we are we working to try and come to a final agreement,” Elkins said​ **More on Bresha Meadows here**