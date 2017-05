CLEVELAND– The Indians had a little fun in the clubhouse following their win against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

Pitcher Danny Salazar posted video on his Instagram of third baseman Jose Ramirez wearing a virtual reality headset. Ramirez, who is batting .300 this season with 23 RBIs, shouts and points. Then something puts him over the edge.

Make sure you watch until the end.

