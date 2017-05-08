× Marc’s now accepting major credit cards at all locations

PARMA, Ohio– Discount store chain Marc’s is expanding payment options at all of its 58 locations.

Marc’s used to only accept cash or checks, and later allowed shoppers to use their Discover cards. In January, the company added more card options to 11 of its stores.

On Monday, Marc’s announced customers can now pay with Visa, MasterCard, debit cards and mobile pay at all locations. (More on store policies here)

“We know this was a long time in the making, but we wanted to make sure that this newer costlier process of accepting credit cards will not in any way affect our low pricing strategy,” said Kevin Yaugher, President and COO. “Our upgrade to chip technology allowed an easier transition to include these additional payment options.”

