Frost advisory overnight: Tips to protect your plants from the cold

CLEVELAND-- Northeast Ohioans who took advantage of the warmer weather and planted their gardens early will need to check on their plants Monday night.

A frost advisory is in effect for most of Northeast Ohio and a freeze warning is in effect for Ashtabula County from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday. (More weather warnings here)

A.J. Petitti of Petitti Garden Center recommends covering outdoors plants with frost cloth or an old bed sheet. Use a brick to anchor it down, in case it's windy.

"If you're really worried about it, you can go outside and water at 5 a.m. It sort of washes the frost off. That helps as well," Pettiti said.

Potted plants can be pulled into the garage or an enclosed porch.

As Petitti explained last week, May is the perfect time to plant shrubs and perennials.

