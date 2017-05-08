Forecast: more frost overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Monday morning’s official low of 36°F was only 6°F away from the record cold for May 8. With a stagnant, copy-and-paste pattern, we will see a similar result Tuesday morning. After that, a very slow moderation will place a little more distance between the record lows and the forecast lows for the rest of the week.

A clear sky, cold temps, and a calm wind is the perfect frost recipe, therefore, frost advisories and freeze warnings have been posted.

One of our computer models is showing widespread 30s°F by 6 AM Tuesday.

While the frost will begin to less of a factor after Tuesday morning, we will remain in a somewhat cool and mainly dry pattern thanks to an Omega Block in Greenland:

