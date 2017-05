Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A clear sky, cold temps, and a calm wind is the perfect frost recipe, therefore, frost advisories and freeze warnings have been posted.

A frost advisory is in effect for most of Northeast Ohio from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday. A freeze warning is in effect for Ashtabula County from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday. (More weather warnings here)

Sunshine will stick with us for the next couple of days, and temperatures will start to gradually warm-up this week. 60s make a comeback!