Allergic to Wifi? Meet a group of people who say they absolutely are

WEST VIRGINIA - There is a group of people in West Virginia who are living off the grid. They say it's a matter of their health.

Rashes, seizures, headaches and blisters are some of the symptoms of a condition called electro hypersensitivity.

But Green Bank, a small town in Pocohantas County, West Virginia is one of the least populated counties in America. The residents live without cell towers, very little wifi and nearly digitally-free in what's called a "radio quiet zone."

And many of them like it that way, because they say that being anywhere near wireless technology makes them sick.

Fox 8's Todd Meany spent some time in Green Bank with them and he has their story, above.