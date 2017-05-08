17-year-old killed, 5 hurt in suspected drunk driving crash in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A 17-year-old was killed and five people were sent to the hospital after a car hit a utility pole in Cleveland Sunday night.

The crash happened at just before midnight on Cedar Avenue.

According to Cleveland police, a 2012 Hyundai was headed north on East 71st Street well in excess of the post speed limit of 25 miles per hour.

The driver of the Hyundai went left of center around another vehicle stopped at the red light at the Cedar Avenue intersection.

At the same time, a 61-year-old woman was driving a 2009 Chevrolet east on Cedar Avenue through the green light, hitting the left quarter panel of the Hyundai. The driver of the Hyundai then lost control, went off the left side of the road and hit a utility pole.

Police believe the driver of the Hyundai was under the influence of alcohol. He was taken to the hospital for a hip injury.

Eric Rose, 17, of Cleveland, was a passenger in the Hyundai and died from his injuries.

Four other passengers who were in the Hyundai were treated for injuries ranging from minor to severe.

The driver of the Chevrolet was not hurt.

The crash is still under investigation.