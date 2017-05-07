Teen killed at Portage County party was student at Eastern Michigan University

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The 18-year-old Cleveland man who was fatally shot at a house party early Saturday morning in Portage County, was a sophomore student at Eastern Michigan University.

“It is with the deepest of sympathy that we mourn the death of Jayquon Tillman,” said Eastern Michigan University President James Smith on the school’s website. “Our heartfelt thoughts go out to his family and friends at this time of grief and sorrow. We stand by to offer whatever support the University can provide to all of those who cared for him and loved him.”

Tillman was at a party in the 7200 block of SR 43 near Kent State University, when he was shot just before 1 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A 20-year-old Columbus woman was also shot. She was taken to Akron City Hospital, treated, then released.

Tillman belonged to the Delta Nu Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity and the Kings of Color Student organization at Eastern. He was also involved in Washtenaw County My Brothers Keeper as a member of its Young Brother’s Leadership Council, the university said.

The school said counseling is available to students seeking support. A GoFundMe account has also been set up to help with funeral expenses.

No arrests have been made in the shooting. The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at (330) 296-5100, ext: 0.

