Teen accused of killing father will remain in detention center for now

WARREN, Ohio — A judge has denied a 15-year-old girl’s request to be released from a juvenile detention center while she waits to go to trial on an aggravated murder charge.

Trumbull County Juvenile Judge Pamela Rintala ruled Bresha Meadows will remain behind bars for now, according to Bresha’s attorney Ian Friedman and Juvenile Prosecutor Stanley Elkins.

Friedman said if the teen’s trial does not start in two weeks and is continued, he will ask the judge to reconsider the motion.

Bresha is accused of killing her allegedly abusive father, Jonathan Meadows.

Warren police arrested Bresha in July shortly after her mother Brandi called 911 to report the shooting.

Friedman told the judge his client suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, anxiety, and stress. He said she cannot get the mental health help she needs while in jail.

But Elkins opposed her release and said Bresha’s family can pay for a mental health professional to come to the jail. Elkins also said the teen is a flight risk.

In February, Bresha was sent to a mental health facility for 30 days for an evaluation.

A pretrial in the case is scheduled for Monday.

