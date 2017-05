Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Your kitchen isn't just about preparing food; in many homes it's the main hub of the household serving several functions.

In this week's Home Builders Spotlight segment we'll take a look at selecting a layout and materials for your dream kitchen.

Paul Schumacher from Schumacher Homes has some great tips on coordinating all the elements.

**Watch the video above for more**

**More on Schumacher homes here**

You can also follow them on Instagram and Twitter.