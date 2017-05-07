Netflix renews ’13 Reasons Why’ for second season

NEW YORK (AP) — Netflix has renewed the watercooler hit “13 Reasons Why” for a second season.

The streaming service announced Sunday that it has picked up the series revolving around the suicide of a high school girl. Season two will debut on Netflix next year.

Per Netflix’s official logline, season two “picks up in the aftermath of Hannah Baker’s death and the start of the characters’ complicated journeys toward healing and recovery.”

While Netflix doesn’t release ratings information, “13 Reasons Why” has proven a conversation-starting drama.

Some have criticized the show for glorifying suicide, which led to Netflix adding an additional warning ahead of the series.

The Selena Gomez-produced “13 Reasons Why” is based on Jay Asher’s young adult best-seller.

The second season will also be 13 episodes long.

