James and the Cavs try for another sweep in Game 4

Knotted up at 28 after one.

LeBron leads all with 10 points.#CavsRaptors BOX: https://t.co/y8wAtpmWqw pic.twitter.com/uLsRyOONsi — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 7, 2017

TORONTO (AP) — LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are aiming for their second consecutive series sweep of this postseason.

They’re trying to close out the Raptors in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

The last seven times that James’ teams have had a 3-0 lead in a playoff series, the matchup has ended in a sweep.

The Cleveland Cavaliers trailed the Golden State Warriors three games to one in last year’s NBA Finals. They haven’t lost a playoff game since then.

The Cavaliers picked up their 10th straight postseason win and took a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals by beating the Raptors, 115-94 in Toronto. The Cavs led by just two before outscoring the Raptors 36-17 in the fourth quarter.

LeBron James shot 15-for-16 from the line and finished with a team-high 35 points. Kevin Love added 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who were 13 of 23 from 3-point range.

Toronto played without All-Star Kyle Lowry because of a sprained left ankle. DeMar DeRozan had a game-high 37 points for the Raptors, who will try to avoid a four-game sweep when they host Cleveland on Sunday.