James and the Cavs try for another sweep in Game 4

Posted 4:05 pm, May 7, 2017, by , Updated at 04:08PM, May 7, 2017

TORONTO, ON - MAY 05: Lebron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots the ball as DeMarre Carroll #5 of the Toronto Raptors defends in the first half of Game Three of the Eastern Conference Semifinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre on May 5, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

TORONTO (AP) — LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are aiming for their second consecutive series sweep of this postseason.

They’re trying to close out the Raptors in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series.

The last seven times that James’ teams have had a 3-0 lead in a playoff series, the matchup has ended in a sweep.

The Cleveland Cavaliers trailed the Golden State Warriors three games to one in last year’s NBA Finals. They haven’t lost a playoff game since then.

The Cavaliers picked up their 10th straight postseason win and took a 3-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals by beating the Raptors, 115-94 in Toronto. The Cavs led by just two before outscoring the Raptors 36-17 in the fourth quarter.

LeBron James shot 15-for-16 from the line and finished with a team-high 35 points. Kevin Love added 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who were 13 of 23 from 3-point range.

Toronto played without All-Star Kyle Lowry because of a sprained left ankle. DeMar DeRozan had a game-high 37 points for the Raptors, who will try to avoid a four-game sweep when they host Cleveland on Sunday.