Forecast: Sun returns today; temps remain on the cool side

CLEVELAND — Most of us will be dry once the sun comes up tomorrow, showers may linger for counties along the PA border in the morning.

Due to all the rain, the Flood Warning continues for the Grand River in Painesville. Minor flooding is occurring.

Sun returns today; western areas will see it first. Clearing throughout the day with temperatures still on the cool side in the low-50s. It’s going to be a cold, frosty Sunday night and Monday morning.

Stay tuned: We may have frost alerts! Freeze watches are already hoisted over our well-inland counties.

**Up-to-the-minute weather alerts, here**

Finally temperatures start to gradually warm-up this week. Here is your updated 8-day forecast: